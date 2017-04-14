Husker football team embraces spring competition - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Husker football team embraces spring competition

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

The Huskers wrap up spring practice on Saturday. Nebraska is coming off of a 9-4 season. The Huskers return seven starters on each side of the football.

Nebraska will have more of a pro-style offense after the graduation of Tommy Armstrong. Redshirt freshman QB Patrick O'Brien and Tulane transfer Tanner Lee are taking equal snaps in practice, and it's apparently a dead heat.

Nebraska also has a new defensive coordinator in Bob Diaco, who will move to a 3-4 defense, from a 4-3. The spring is all about taking steps forward.

"There is competition right here," said head coach Mike Riley. "One guy that might have had an edge has to work to keep the edge. The other guy sees opportunity. To me there's nothing bad about that. I think our concern is that we want to and need to find paths to grow because we certainly want to be better."

 Nebraska's spring game starts at 1 o'clock Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

