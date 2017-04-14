Siouxland restaurants nominated for best loose meat sandwich in Iowa

Three local restaurants in Sioux City were nominated with having the best loose meat sandwiches in the state.

USA Today and Sandwich America are looking for the 10 best loose meats in Iowa.

Editors teamed up with a local Iowa food writer and The Food Channel to nominate 16 worthy restaurants across the state.

And Siouxland was well represented

One of those nominated is Miles Inn, located on Leech Avenue.

They are known for their delicious Charlie Boys.

It's simply made out of ground beef, ketchup, mustard, onion and pickles.

This is the only food they sell and from it looks like the customers love it.

"It's different um you know, you could probably go to a variety of different places and you're going to get something that tastes similar maybe not the same but similar. Ours doesn't taste similar to anybody else's. It's got a little bit of extra something whatever that is in there that you know, makes it unique and then special to Miles Inn," said Miles Inn Owner, Brett Lias.

Also on the list is Billy Boy drive thru, located on Riverside Boulevard.

The burger joint offers up what is called a Long Island Loose Meat Sandwich.

The difference?

The sandwich is made on a hot dog bun with ground beef, mustard, and a long pickle.

This family-run business was beyond thrilled that they were nominated.

"We were super excited. My husband found it on Facebook had to share it to me and show me. I had to share and then everybody from here had to share and have everybody vote. It was pretty cool because being a nation wide newspaper and being a small place like us, it was neat," said Bily Boy Drive Thru Owner, Denice Bailey.

Also on the list, Tastee Inn & Out Drive Thru on Gordon Drive.

We reached out to them for a comment about the nomination, but our calls were not returned.

And two other businesses were nominated within Siouxland.

They include Bob's Drive in LeMars and McKeen's Pub and Grill in Spirit Lake.

Voting ends on May 8th, and the winners will be announced May 12th at noon.

Attached below is the link to vote for your favorite loose meat sandwich.

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-loose-meat-sandwich-in-iowa/



