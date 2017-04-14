Local man arrested on sexual abuse charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local man arrested on sexual abuse charges

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he sexually abused his girlfrieND's six year old daughter. 

27-year old Trent Warner was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse.

According to police, on April 3 Warner was waiting in a car with his girlfriend's two children while she was in an appointment. 

Warner allowed her six-year old to come up to the front seat where he sexually abused her.

