More storm chances kick off Easter weekend with some strong possible

It's been a wet Friday as showers and a few thunderstorms have pushed throughout the day.



These have contained some brief heavy rainfall and some lightning but no severe weather.



We will continue to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours.



There is a marginal risk for severe weather particularly after midnight.



A few storms could contain some large hail and brief gusty winds but overall the threat is low.



More showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon as a cold front pushes through.



Again severe weather is not likely but our southeastern counties have a small chance of seeing some large hail.



The system clears out in time to give us a gorgeous Easter with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees.



The active pattern returns Monday however as another system moves in and gives us a chance for storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.



More rain chances exist Wednesday and Thursday.