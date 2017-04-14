Semi accident causes ramp closure on Highway 20 East

Traffic had to be rerouted Friday afternoon after an accident involving a semi on Highway 20 east in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police say the semi driver lost control and ended up in the ditch near the Sunnybrook on-ramp and hit a tree.

Sioux City Fire Rescue came to check on a minor leak of the fuel tank because of the accident.

But, police say there is no threat from that.

The 20 East on ramp at Sunnybrook was closed off by police and Iowa DOT once the semi was being towed out of the ditch.

The couple in the vehicle as well as their dogs suffered no injuries.

Police say they were cited with a simple traffic offense.

No other cars were involved.