Cherokee Fire Department continues raising money for new aerial fire truck

Cherokee, Iowa firefighters will be able to fight fires more efficiently soon and will be able to stay safer at the same time.

The Cherokee Fire Department is purchasing a new $870,000 aerial fire truck, also known as a ladder truck.

Fire Chief Greg Eaton says the new truck will be able to fit better in narrower places, like alleys. If for any reason firefighters get stuck, they can also climb down the ladder, which they couldn't do before.

The truck they were using before was a boom truck built in 1976 that doesn't have a ladder.

Eaton says the truck is outdated and cannot be certified.

The new truck will be used for the entire county when needed.

The city of Cherokee paid $500,000, Cherokee County paid $100,000, and the Cherokee Fire District contributed $50,000 toward the truck among other donors.

They still need to raise about $135,000 for the ladder truck.

Chief Eaton says he's hoping the new truck will be built by December.

If you would like to donate, checks can be made out to the Cherokee Fire Department and sent to the station (300 West Elm, Cherokee, Iowa 51012) or to Cherokee City Hall (416 West Main, Cherokee, Iowa 51012).