35 Pound Chocolate Bunny at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe

"...We have so many unusual things, I don't know if you look down the isles or not, but we have so many different molded items. Where else can you find a musical note or a ballerina or a chocolate cell phone?" says Jon Sadler.

Something even more unusual...a 35 pound chocolate bunny.

Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe has been making this limited edition item for 22 years.

And the process is remarkable.

"So they have a huge mold and they build a roller around it. So they fill that maybe a third of the way with chocolate and they roll it. So that the chocolate coats all the inside. Then they let it dry and they pop it off," says Sadler.

Sadler says it can take them up to 5 or 6 tries to make the bunny. But this year, it only took them one try.

If one chocolate bunny isn't good enough already, every year Palmer actually makes two of these chocolate creations.

One is listed for sale at $129.99, and one that was raffled off.

"...We have a raffle every year and people started asking like 6 weeks ago, 'When are you going to start the raffle? When are you going to start the drawing?',"says Sadler.

The raffle began four weeks ago, and they received thousands of names.

According to Sadler, one of the best parts of the raffle is making the winning phone call.

"It's always fun to call the person that wins, becuase you never know what they are going to say. Sometimes they don't say anything at all. It's just quiet and you're like, 'Hello? Are you there? Yeah, what am I going to do with that?" says Sadler.

This year's winner was drawn Wednesday, and while they wouldn't say who it was, they say their the reaction was priceless.

"The gal that won this year, she was screaming for joy. She couldn't wait to come get it," says Sadler