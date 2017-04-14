Musketeers dominate Des Moines in playoff opener

The Sioux City Musketeers beat Des Moines 4-1 on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center. The top-seeded Muskies lead the best-of-five series, one game to none.

J.C. MacLean scored the first goal of the game with 5:46 left in the first period. The assist went to Tarek Baker, who broke his stick, but kicked the puck to MacLean to set up the goal.

Charlie Kelleher scored two goals in the second period to put Sioux City up 3-0 after two periods. After Des Moines cut the lead to 3-1 early in third period, Eeli Tolvanen put up the final tally of the night with six minutes to go.

"You know what, I thought our guys checked tonight. I think we took away a lot of time and space from them through some really good effort tonight," said head coach Jay Varady.

"It's huge. You always want to start with a win," said Kelleher. "We all know it's not finished yet. We've got two more games and they're a really good team so we got to be ready for Sunday. They have some great players on their team and you can't give them any time and I thought we did a good job with that tonight."

Game 2 of the first round series is Sunday at 5:05 at the Tyson. Game 3 is in Des Moines next Friday night.