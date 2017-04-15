Iconic Iowa covered bridge destroyed by fire Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iconic Iowa covered bridge destroyed by fire Saturday

Posted:
WINTERSET, IA (AP) -

An iconic Iowa landmark was destroyed by a fire early this morning. 

The Madison County Cedar Bridge near Winterset, Iowa was engulfed in flames around 6 this morning, according to the sheriff's department. 

An investigation is underway as to how the fire was started.

The bridge was featured on the cover of the best-selling novel "The Bridges of Madison County".

But the bridge that was destroyed today is actually not the original.

The original was also destroyed by a fire back in 2002. 

Earlier this year the author of the novel, Robert Waller, died in Texas at the age of 77. 

Waller had been a professor at the University of Northern Iowa.

He famously wrote "Bridges" in just eleven days.

It reached Number 1 on The New York Times best-seller list and stayed on it for over three years.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.