Iconic Iowa covered bridge destroyed by fire Saturday

An iconic Iowa landmark was destroyed by a fire early this morning.

The Madison County Cedar Bridge near Winterset, Iowa was engulfed in flames around 6 this morning, according to the sheriff's department.

An investigation is underway as to how the fire was started.

The bridge was featured on the cover of the best-selling novel "The Bridges of Madison County".

But the bridge that was destroyed today is actually not the original.

The original was also destroyed by a fire back in 2002.

Earlier this year the author of the novel, Robert Waller, died in Texas at the age of 77.

Waller had been a professor at the University of Northern Iowa.

He famously wrote "Bridges" in just eleven days.

It reached Number 1 on The New York Times best-seller list and stayed on it for over three years.

