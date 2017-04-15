Gun show attendees express support for new Iowa gun laws

Sioux City - Earlier this week Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed a wide-ranging gun bill into law. The measure allows people to use deadly force anywhere if they feel a risk to their life or safety. Republicans say the stand-your-ground provision will expand Second Amendment rights.

Democrats say it will lead to racial tensions and increase gun violence. The bill will also allow children under 14 to use handguns with supervision from a parent or guardian. Parts of the bill will go into effect immediately though most will be enforced starting July first.

"Stand Your Ground" the new law that allows you to defend yourself or someone else if you feel threatened, was on the top of many people's minds at the Sioux City Gun Show.

Gun activists perused, got caught up on the latest technology and gear, and exercised their right to purchase and bear arms.

They say Stand Your Ground gives them the protection they need.

'The police cannot be there in time, we are the first line of defense to protect our family and community against evil," said Marvin Kraus, Kraus Promotions.

The new law comes with a few controversial provisions, including the caveat that you do not have to retreat from a situation, even if you have an opportunity to do so.

Despite nationwide opposition to the new law, many optimists at this gun show feel that people will use the proper discretion and obey the law wisely and justly.

"The duty to retreat can impede someone protecting their own life, I don't think anyone is going to go out of their way to try and use it to commit murder, if it gets used it's because it needs to be used," said Andrew Schmitz, Schmitz Custom Arms.

Training is required before you can legally own a gun, and the law only applies to those who are legally in possession of a firearm.

