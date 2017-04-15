Kids were fast and furious at Cook Park Easter Egg Hunt

It was "Fast and Furious" for kids today at the Cook Park Easter Egg Hunt. In under a minute, 33 seconds to be exact, 8,000 Easter Eggs were hunted down and stashed away.

The Heartland Community Baptist Church has been holding this Easter Egg Hunt for about 7 years and they say today was among their biggest ever. About a thousand kids showed up and each kid said they collected about eight to 10 eggs each.

Baskets, bags and buckets, everything was fair game to stash an Easter egg with a candy surprise inside"We were having an Easter Egg hunt and there was 20 minutes until the Easter Egg Hunt," said Derrick Edwards, 11-years-old.

"Ready, set, go and we ran, I ran as fast as I can but I only got, this is how much I got, I don't even know how much I got," said Julian Parker, 10-years-old.

And eggs weren't the only hot item at the park today, they also held a raffle afterward for a bicycle.