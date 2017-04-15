Siouxlanders protest, asking for President Trump to release taxes

It was a day of activism in Sioux City as Siouxlanders took to the streets to march in protest.

Men and women joined in as they walked from the Sioux City Public Library to the Federal Courthouse. Their goal, to raise awareness and activism for others to join in, in demanding Donald Trump to release his taxes. They held a program before the march called "Know Your Rights" inside of the library. But in the end, it was questions over campaign promises they are demanding answers to.

"When he was campaigning he said he would release them when he was president and he has not done that other than that one year, and that was 12-15 years ago, we want to see all of his tax returns." said Jean Carlson, Merrill, IA.

"I am hoping and pleading to President Trump, with due respect to please release his taxes, it just makes me wonder, what is he hiding," said Linda Waugh, Moville, IA.

And taxes weren't the only questions this group had.

"We don't know what kind of connections he has with Russia, he said an investigation report would be released 90 days after he takes office and we are at that point and from what I understand the investigation hasn't even started," said Susan Leonard, Merrill, IA.

The Woodbury County Democratic Party, in cooperation with the Siouxland Progressive Women, Sioux City Area NOW and Siouxland Pride Alliance all joined together for the event.