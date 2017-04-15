Pleasant Easter in store after stormy start to holiday weekend

It's been a stormy start to the weekend with strong to severe storms once again pushing through Siouxland on Saturday.



These produced up to golf ball sized hail in western Siouxland.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Siouxland through 11 PM with large hail and gusty winds the main threats.



The cold front producing these storms will move east and bring an end to storms around midnight.



Golf ball sized hail at Hinton broke a vehicle's windshield at 808 pm. Beware, this nasty storm is headed toward Kingsley by 820 PM. — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) April 16, 2017

Skies will gradually clear overnight setting the stage for a gorgeous Easter Sunday.



Highs will be near 70 degrees with much lower humidity and plenty of sunshine.



Monday will be mostly dry as well but another system brings storm chances back for Monday night into Tuesday morning.



More showers will be possible on Wednesday before things dry out for the end of the week.



Temps slow drop through the week and end up below average by Friday with highs in the upper 50s.