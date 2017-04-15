Quarterback battle on display at Nebraska spring game

The Huskers wrap up their spring practice today with their Red-White Spring Game.

Nebraska looks to bounce back from a bitter end to its impressive 9-4 2016 season.

78,214 fans packed Memorial Stadium for the spring game Saturday afternoon.

Red shirt freshman quarterback Patrick O'Brien and Tulane transfer Tanner Lee are vying to fill the open position left by Tommy Armstrong Jr.

Lee got the edge over O'Brien in the spring game, throwing for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

O'Brien completed 6 of 10 passes for 76 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Luke Gifford had a forced fumble and a one-handed interception.

Nebraska's new defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco, says the team will move to a 3-4 defense, but the Huskers didn't reveal much of it on Saturday.

The Red Team won the game 55-to-7.

Players enjoy winning but say today's game was about growing as a team.

"It's always a good day when you get a win. Goodness gracious, I love that. It was a fun day though. I like that we did it. It allowed everybody to go against different guys and just experience on a different side so it was fun," said a Husker lineman.

"We got a lot better from where we started in the spring. Everybody could just tell from day-by-day, coming into the meeting room, fixing our mistakes. Coming out to the next practice and correcting it on the field and just every week we got a lot better," said a Husker linebacker.

The Huskers open up their regular season schedule at Memorial Field against Arkansas State on September 2.