Ex-Iowa football coach charged with sex assault of boy

A former Sibley-Ocheyedan football coach and middle school teacher fired in 2015 after the superintendent found him sleeping in his classroom next to a middle school boy has been charged with sexual assault.

38-year-old Kyle Thomas Ewinger, of West Burlington, was fired after he was found with a 10-year-old boy sleeping on an air mattress.

The boy at the time denied anything sexual had happened, but later said that Ewinger had performed a sex act on him, according to a March criminal complaint.

Ewinger was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual assault.

He's free on $10,000 bond.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records, and a phone number for him could not be found.

