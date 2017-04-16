Bandits hang on to keep undefeated season alive

The Sioux City Bandits hang on in an offensive shootout with the Bloomington Edge to win 62-56 and keep their undefeated season in tact.

The Bandits beat their opponents by an average of 28 points at the Tyson Events Center and they frequented the end zone again on Saturday night.

Sioux City's first score came on their first offensive possession. Taylor Genuser connected with Jeremiah Oates on a 28-yard flea flicker.

Genuser had three touchdown passes on the night, hooking up on a 37-yard toss with Frederick Bruno and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Young.

Dominique Carso led the Bandits on the ground with three touchdowns and a long run of 32 yards.

Jeffrey Mack also had two rushing touchdown on the night; 25-yard and 14-yard scores.

The Bandits even added a touchdown on the opposite side of the ball on a Cliff Jones Jr. scoop and score with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter that gave Sioux City a two-touchdown lead.

Sioux City's next test is on the road in Muskegon, Michigan against the West Michigan Ironmen.