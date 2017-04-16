Hard Rock Casino re-opened after technology problem

The Hard Rock Casino was back in business early Sunday morning.

A technology system problem was fixed around 12:25 a.m.

The gaming floor was shut down a little after noon because of the issue.

But, it was re-opened about 12 hours later.

Previous story posted on Saturday, April 15, 2017:

A part of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City was closed Saturday afternoon due to issues with their surveillance cameras.

Officials with the Hard Rock say the gaming floor was shutdown a little after noon today with what they are calling in a statement quote "a temporary interruption of our information technology system."

The statement also read Iowa gaming law requires their technology systems to be fully functional before the floor can be occupied.