Restaurants see Easter rush in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Restaurants see Easter rush in Sioux City

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

While some businesses weren't open for the holiday others saw an increase in customers.

restaurants saw an increase in customers for the holiday. 

Restaurants like Minerva's prepped all week for the Easter brunch rush. 

More than 380 people made reservations to eat at Minerva's today.

And, that doesn't include the walk ins. 

The Minerva's staff was ready to take on the large volume of customers with a spread of food to feed everyone. 

"When I unlocked the doors this morning I had a line outside the front. That was kind of crazy. In my three years of doing Easter here, I haven't seen a line that long in a while so that was exciting" says Jessica Dittmer, Minerva's Dinning room manager. 

Staff worked hard to make sure there was plenty of food on hand for guests to enjoy. 

The hard work that went into prepping for today's meal payed off for employees. 

"Really watching the guests reaction and watching my team take pride in what they do. For me that's really the best part of all of this" says Brady Riessen, Minerva's Sous Chef. 

Sunday's Easter brunch lasted from 10 until 2 in the afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.