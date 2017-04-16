Restaurants see Easter rush in Sioux City

While some businesses weren't open for the holiday others saw an increase in customers.

restaurants saw an increase in customers for the holiday.

Restaurants like Minerva's prepped all week for the Easter brunch rush.

More than 380 people made reservations to eat at Minerva's today.

And, that doesn't include the walk ins.

The Minerva's staff was ready to take on the large volume of customers with a spread of food to feed everyone.

"When I unlocked the doors this morning I had a line outside the front. That was kind of crazy. In my three years of doing Easter here, I haven't seen a line that long in a while so that was exciting" says Jessica Dittmer, Minerva's Dinning room manager.

Staff worked hard to make sure there was plenty of food on hand for guests to enjoy.

The hard work that went into prepping for today's meal payed off for employees.

"Really watching the guests reaction and watching my team take pride in what they do. For me that's really the best part of all of this" says Brady Riessen, Minerva's Sous Chef.

Sunday's Easter brunch lasted from 10 until 2 in the afternoon.