Siouxlanders celebrate Easter with service at the Orpheum Theatre

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

 Morningside Lutheran Church held its Easter Sunday services at the Orpheum for the seventh time today.

The special service was moved from their regular church location to theater to welcome more people to come celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus.

The theater holds 2,000 people and the church believes nearly 1,600 of those seats were filled with those worshiping today. 

Sunday's service was all about one important message. 

"Easter is the most significant event in human history. The birth, life, death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ is what it's all about for us. And because of that we have new life. We have hope, we have forgiveness of sins and we have an eternal life that we can look forward to starting right now" says Morningside Lutheran Church Senior Pastor Darrin Vick.

The service had something for all generations to enjoy from the music all the way to a scavenger hunt for the little ones.

Sunday's service started at 10 this morning and lasted just over an hour. 

