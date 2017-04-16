Arson suspected in overnight fire in Sioux City

Authorities in Sioux City investigating a suspected arson fire from overnight Saturday.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responding to the scene of a fire near 15th and Isabella around three Sunday morning

Neighbors say no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Neighbors tell News 4 fire crews contained the fire early on but did battle the flames for a few hours.

"The sirens coming, the fire trucks and the police cars coming. we heard them about three o'clock and it woke us up. So, come and looked out the back window and stuff and seen the flames coming out of the roof. And, so we came down and came outside here and watched it for probably an hour at least hour, hour and a half standing outside here watching it burn" says neighbor Nick Stusse.

Sioux City Police say the home had been previously red-tagged so there was no one living there and no gas or electricity going to the home.

So, far no arrests have been made in connection with the fire.