Beautiful holiday weather carries over into Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Beautiful holiday weather carries over into Monday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was a gorgeous Easter Sunday with lots of sunshine in our skies and temperatures in the upper 60s.

There was also a lot less moisture in the air compared to Saturday which made it feel much more comfortable.

A quiet night is in store with some clouds pushing into our western counties but dry conditions overall.

Monday will be quite similar to Sunday with a lot of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

Our next system moves in Monday night and gives us a chance for showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday morning.

Severe weather is not expected.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms moves in on Wednesday.

At this time the severe threat looks to be off to our south and east but this bears watching.

Things quiet down near the end of the week with highs around 60 (right near average) and partly cloudy skies into the weekend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.