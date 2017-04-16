Beautiful holiday weather carries over into Monday

It was a gorgeous Easter Sunday with lots of sunshine in our skies and temperatures in the upper 60s.



There was also a lot less moisture in the air compared to Saturday which made it feel much more comfortable.



A quiet night is in store with some clouds pushing into our western counties but dry conditions overall.



Monday will be quite similar to Sunday with a lot of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.



Our next system moves in Monday night and gives us a chance for showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday morning.



Severe weather is not expected.



Another chance for showers and thunderstorms moves in on Wednesday.



At this time the severe threat looks to be off to our south and east but this bears watching.



Things quiet down near the end of the week with highs around 60 (right near average) and partly cloudy skies into the weekend.