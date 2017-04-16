Manhunt underway for man who livestreamed homicide on Facebook in Ohio

Cleveland's police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook.

The Latest on a suspect who shot and killed a man while livestreaming on Facebook (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Police have named the victim shot and killed in Cleveland by a man who livestreamed the homicide on Facebook.

He's identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

Police say Steve Stephens shot Goodwin on Sunday afternoon while he was recording live on Facebook. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams is urging Stephens to turn himself in and not to "do anymore harm to anybody."

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

7:10 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

