99 traffic stops in Sioux City yield 162 citations

Local authorities joined forced this weekend to try and keep the roads safe from people who shouldn't be on the road.

Sioux City Police released results of a special enforcement on Friday night.

They did an inner city traffic safety project along with the Iowa State Patrol and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

Law officers did 99 traffic stops from 5 p.m. until one in the morning.

The stops results in 162 citations.

They seized 30.3 grams of marijuana.

Two-point-four grams of methamphetamine.

One person was arrested for OWI.

One for open container.

And, three people were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Officials say they plan to do more of these type of enforcements in the future.