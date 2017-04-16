Public hearing set for hotel project in downtown Sioux City

The public will get a change to weigh in on a plan for a new downtown hotel in Sioux City.

The hotel would be connected to the Sioux City Convention Center.

The city needs to still officially approve the plan for the 150-room project.

The developer Kinseth Hospitality from North Liberty, Iowa wants to start construction this summer and have the hotel ready to go the summer of next year.

The public hearing for the sale of the land for the hotel will take place at city hall during Monday's city council meeting.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m.

