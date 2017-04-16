Nebraska gymnast injured in accident gives special performance

A gymnast from Union College in Lincoln returned last weekend to the same gym where she suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.



The crowd gave her a standing ovation after her special performance.



It was January 2014 when Heather Boulais as captain of the acrobatic gymnastics team was being hoisted to the ceiling to install her aerial silks when something malfunctioned in the equipment and she fell 23 feet.



She fractured the left side of her skull.



Two years ago, it wasn’t clear whether she would survive the accident.



“You’ve got to keep your feet planted and stay here and reach,” said Heather’s physical therapist at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals – Lincoln Campus.



3 times a week, the 25-year-old returns to rehab to convince her brain and body to work together again.



“She’s come a long way in the last two years which gives us hope for the next one and the next one,” said Heather’s father Terry Boulais.



“For her to start saying words – it was 18-months,” said Heather’s sister Rachel. “I was ecstatic and jumping for joy the first time she said something. ‘Hi’ was her first word…and then it just went on.”



And now, Heather initiates the conversation.



When something awful happens, many of us will do everything we can to avoid where it took place. Heather Boulais isn’t like that.



“Heather dealt with everything in her life,” said her mother Cheryl Boulais. “If it was something bad, she dealt with it in the moment, moved forward and never looked back. And that’s how we have treated this whole journey.”



Even with the injury -- that philosophy remains.



“Our next routine is a special guest performer…(cheers),” said the announcer.



Last weekend, Heather returned to the Union College gym along with her mother and her sister Summer.



The routine lasted two minutes – demonstrating a strength and balance that’s hard to comprehend considering where she was two years ago.



Her passion for gymnastics is still there in her heart.



“It was amazing,” said Heather’s mother. “The audience leaped to its feet – a standing ovation. I was praying they wouldn’t go too long because I was about to lose it. It was beautiful to see her doing what she loves and is so passionate about – and to see how happy she was doing it.”



The performance recorded by Union College may never leave Heather Boulais’ video playlist.



Reporter: “Did you watch the video of your performance?”



Heather gives a thumbs up.



Reporter: “How many times have you watched it?”



Heather: “1, 2, 3.”



Her family says it’s more like 20.



Gymnastics has been Heather Boulais’ biggest motivator. “She hasn’t stopped getting better,” said her mother.



Heather continues to work towards a goal of becoming a teacher.