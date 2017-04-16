Ride share company coming to Yankton, SD - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ride share company coming to Yankton, SD

YANKTON, SD (AP) -

A city in southern South Dakota will be getting its own ride-sharing operation aimed at rural communities, to the dismay of existing taxi companies.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports that Tuesday the Yankton Area Progressive Growth's board of directors agreed to pay ride-sharing company Liberty Mobility $25,000 to help get started in the area.

Liberty Mobility is similar to ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, but focuses on operating in rural areas.

Yankton city commissioner Nathan Johnson says he hopes the service will put the city on the cutting edge of transportation and help residents be more mobile.

Some taxi cab companies feel the city is too small to support a ride-share program and existing cab companies.
Launch of the service in Yankton is expected within three months.
 

