In addition to the damaging hail that much of Siouxland saw on Saturday night, it was a bit of a wet start to the weekend.



Between Friday afternoon and Saturday night many cities received at least an inch of rain.



Rockwell City in Calhoun County was just shy of two inches for the time period.



Sioux City was on the lighter end of the spectrum.



The station received a little over six tenths of an inch of rain.