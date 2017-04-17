Sioux City spreads the wealth in dominating Game Two win over Des Moines

Five Musketeers score in a commanding 5-0, Game 2 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Musketeers defenseman Brady Ferner got the scoring started just a few minutes into the game with a goal assisted by Charlie Kelleher and Kristian Pospisil. Both players had two assists on the night. Ferner, a Dakota Dunes, SD native, scored his first goal of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

"Obviously you want to contribute in any way you can to the team and the most important thing is getting the 'W,' but when you can put some points up and help them on the scoreboard as well, that means a lot," said Ferner.

Defenseman Carson Vance added another goal in the period assisted by Tarek Baker and Phillip Knies.

Musketeers center Odeen Tufto netted a backhand score off of a between-the-legs pass from Pospisil in the second period.

Pospisil added a goal of his own on a rebounded puck in the third period. Jackson Keane capped off the scoring later in the period, beating the goalie up top on assists from J.C. MacLean and Baker.

"We've been clicking. I think we all mesh well together and sometimes you get the bounces and that's the way it's been and it's great to play with those guys," said Tufto. "We've been doing great and hopefully we can continue it into next weekend."

Musketeers goalie Matiss Kivlenieks had a relatively quiet night between the posts as Sioux City dominated the puck for most of three periods. Kivlenieks saved 23 of 23 shots from Buccaneers, a number of which came in the second period while Vance and Keane traded time in the penalty box. Kivlenieks has only allowed one goal in the series.

Sioux City travels to Des Moines on Friday for a Game 3, elimination game against the Buccaneers.

Game 4 will be the next night in Des Moines if necessary.