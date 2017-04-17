April the giraffe gave birth to baby boy

The moment April the giraffe fans have been waiting for finally arrived Saturday morning.



It's a boy!



After a few hours in labor, April the giraffe gave birth to the calf a little before ten o'clock.



More than one point two million people tuned in to the Animal Adventure Park's live stream to witness the much anticipated birth.



Zoo officials say newborn giraffes usually start standing within hours of their birth.



The zoo also announced they will be holding a naming contest for the calf.



The 15-year-old giraffe's pregnancy has captivated the nation's attention since February when the live stream launched on YouTube.



Watch April and her baby boy here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4bU1i-XAxE