Kenya's Kiplagat wins her Boston Marathon debut

Kenyan policewoman Edna Kiplagat wins Boston Marathon in unofficial time of 2 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds.



The Kenyan policewoman opened up a big lead heading into the Newton hills, and she cruised to victory in an unofficial 2 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds in Monday's 121st running of the race.



It's the first time Kiplagat, a two-time world champion, has raced Boston.



She's won in London, New York City and Los Angeles.



Rose Chelimo of Bahrain was second, 59 seconds behind and American Jordan Hasay was third in her marathon debut. Desi Linden, who was second in Boston by 2 seconds in 2011, finished fourth -- the first time since 1991 that two U.S. women have finished in the top four.



Thirty-five-year-old Jackie Freeman of Bloomfield, Nebraska is currently running in the race.

It's time for the Boston Marathon.



Crews spent the past week preparing the course for the world-famous race.



The 121st running of the Boston Marathon starts this morning, but most runners will finish Monday afternoon.

A runner from Siouxland, 35-year-old Jackie Freeman of Bloomfield, Nebraska is one of the 30,000 who qualified.

You can track Freeman by downloading the Boston Marathon App and typing in her bib number, 19,555.



Many of the best marathon runners in the world compete in the elite event.



This year is the fourth anniversary of the tragic bombing that took place near the finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 260 others.