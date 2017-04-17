Beautiful start to the workweek in store

After a beautiful Easter, similar conditions are expected for the start of our workweek. High pressure will begin to move east through the day and with that, we'll have southerly flow through the day. This will allow temps to warm into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to build in tonight though out ahead of a cold front that will be moving through tomorrow morning. A few thundershowers could develop late but most of the moisture looks to move through with the front early Tuesday. I think we'll even see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon before our next wave of moisture begins to move in. Rain and a isolated thunderstorms will be with us throughout the entirety of our Wednesday but the good news is that we're looking at the severe weather threat to stay to our south but continue to monitor our latest forecasts.

Tuesday will feature another warm afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 70s but temps will be much cooler on Wednesday due to the front working through. Clouds will also help keep temperatures warming too much, with highs in the upper 50s. High pressure then begins to move in for the remainder of the workweek with partly cloudy skies and near average temperatures (lower 60s). Our next shot of rain showers arrives Saturday but right now chances aren't looking too impressive.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer