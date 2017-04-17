Nebraska senators hope millennial views bridge some partisan differences

An effort to unite Nebraska business and farm groups behind a sweeping tax plan is on shaky ground as both sides argue over which taxes should be cut

Nebraska's youngest state senators agree the state needs to do more to keep college-educated young workers from leaving, but they're still largely divided along party lines about how to accomplish it.

Eight of the state's 49 senators belong to the generation born roughly between 1980 and 2000, giving Nebraska the highest percentage of millennial lawmakers in the country. As a whole, they say they're looking at future trends and are more open to technological and economic changes.

However, Democratic senators say Nebraska needs more civil protections for marginalized groups such as LGBT workers, refugees and immigrants if the state's going to attract young people. Republican millennials say the focus should be on tax reform and incentives that attract businesses.

