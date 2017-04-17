Sioux City man charged with punching woman in the face after grabbing her phone out of her hands

A Sioux City man is in jail after police say he grabbed a phone out of a woman's hands, punched her in the face and took off running.

36-year-old Victor Hugo Chavez is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery and Eluding.

The woman told police she was sitting on a wall in an alley in the 400 block of 12th Street shortly before 7:00 o' clock Sunday evening. She says a man grabbed her phone and took her glasses before punching her and fleeing on foot. Officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect. He took off running, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.