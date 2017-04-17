An affidavit says a doctor prescribed the painkiller oxycodone for Prince under the name of the musician's friend to protect his privacy.

Unsealed documents in the Prince death investigation show strong opioid painkillers were found in several parts of his house

New information in the Prince death investigation.

Unsealed documents show strong opioid painkillers were found in several parts of Prince's home, Paisley Park.

According to a search warrant issued April 21 of last year - the day Prince was found dead - investigators found several pills labeled "Watson 853" -- hydrocodone-acetaminophen -- in different bottles in the residence.

Some pill bottles had Kirk Johnson's name on them.

Johnson is Prince's estate manager and longtime friend.

CNN was told by witnesses that Prince "had a history of going through withdrawals."

Prince died at the age of 57.

The medical examiner's office said his death was the result of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl.

However, according to the Star Tribune, investigators are working under the theory that the pop star did not know the pills contained fentanyl.