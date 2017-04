Tornado touching down to the south of Omaha.

Siouxland saw a beautiful Sunday but some parts of the area saw some severe storms develop. A storm caused a tornado to touch down just to the south of the viewing area.

There was severe weather across parts of eastern Nebraska Sunday evening. This picture is from the village of Dunbar about an hour south of Omaha.

There have been no reports of significant damage. Large hail was also reported in the area.