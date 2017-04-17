USD track coach receives Olympic medal nine years later

"I always felt like I was kind of missing something to hang my hat on," said Olympic Bronze Medalist Derek Miles.

Now Derek Miles has something to hang around his neck; and it comes in bronze.

"Certainly excited, beyond belief, to have an Olympic medal," said Miles. "It's pretty unbelievable."

Miles just missed out on the podium at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games at the men's pole vault event.

Eight years later, a Ukrainian medalist's samples tested positive for a banned substance.

"I missed a call from my old agent and she left a voicemail that said, 'Pick up your phone, you're a medalist,'" said Miles. "That's when I thought, 'There's no way, there's no way,' so I called her back and that's kind of when the ball started rolling in November."

When South Dakota Sen. John Thune caught wind of the news, he got involved with the U.S. Olympic Committee to find a way to get the bronze medal to its rightful owner.

"Days like this, where you have an opportunity to participate in something this unique and this special, it pretty much tops the list of the things I get to do as a member of Congress," said Sen. John Thune (R) South Dakota.

Nearly nine years later, the three-time Olympian stepped up to his own podium and accepted the prize he's always dreamed about and always deserved.

"This day, I'll remember, just as much as I would of if I was on the stand," said Miles.