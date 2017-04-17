New distracted driving law will impact Iowa drivers

The new law means, starting July 1st, people will have a new set of rules when it comes to driving.

Governor Terry Branstad signed the distracted driving bill into law on Monday. Starting July 1st, distracted driving becomes a primary offense, which means law enforcement can pull you over for just for using a mobile device in certain situations.

Texting while driving, playing games and using social media behind the wheel of a car will now be a primary offense starting on July 1st.

"Previously it was for anyone under the age of 18 that it was a primary offense. Now, it's everybody which puts everybody on a level playing field" says Trooper John Farley with the Iowa State Patrol.

Making distracted driving a primary offense means law enforcement no longer has to find a different reason to pull you over.

Now Iowa drivers will have to change their habits to fit the new law.

Using smart phones, laptops or tablets for certain things behind the wheel will now be enough for law enforcement to pull you over.

"Now, it's going to give that extra teeth to the law that allow an officer that once he witnesses that violation he'll be able to address it immediately" says Trooper Farley.

Agencies like the Iowa State Patrol have the capabilities to implement the new law.

But, the goal isn't to give out more tickets.

It's to create safer roadways here in Iowa.



"Well anything we can do to stop distractions. Last year we had 403 fatalities across the state, which is a 27% increase from the previous years. First time in 7 or 8 years that we've been over that 400 mark in fatalities in Iowa" says Trooper Farley.

Making sure that number goes down by creating fewer distracted drivers, is a priority for law enforcement agencies.

"We have to make sure that we remember that the most important thing we can do while driving is driving. It's keeping your head in the game, it's not drinking a cup of coffee, it's not using our devices, it's not even talking to the person in the vehicle next to you. It's making sure that you're focused on driving, making sure that you know where you're going, what's around you and making sure we're doing everything safely." says trooper Farley.

While the law restricts some things you can do with an electronic device, you will still be able to use your cell phone to make calls and your GPS under the new law.