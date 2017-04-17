Musketeers aren't looking past Des Moines, despite 2-0 lead

As the regular season champions, the Musketeers have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Sioux City has done what they were supposed to do, win the first two games in their first round series with Des Moines to take control.

The Muskies won easily, 5-0 on Sunday night. That came after a 4-1 win on Friday in the opener of the five-game series. In game two, Sioux City scored twice in the first period and then once more in the second and two more times in the third. Five different players scored in the victory.

Sioux City just needs one more win to move into the Western Conference finals but they're not there yet.

"Coach always says the most dangerous animal is a wounded animal because it's fighting for its life," said defenseman Brady Ferner. "Des Moines' going to be fighting for their playoff lives so it's going to be the hardest game. We got to come ready to play."

"They'll be in their barn and they're looking to make a comeback so they'll be ready to go," said center Odeen Tufto. "We just got to come in there and play our game like we have these couple games and we'll see what happens. It would be great to close out Friday but we're just going to stick to our plan and go in there ready to go."

The Muskies can clinch the series with a win in game three on Friday night in Des Moines at 7:05.