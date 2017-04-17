Musketeers aren't looking past Des Moines, despite 2-0 lead - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Musketeers aren't looking past Des Moines, despite 2-0 lead

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Musketeers celebrate after beating Des Moines on Sunday. The Musketeers celebrate after beating Des Moines on Sunday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

As the regular season champions, the Musketeers have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Sioux City has done what they were supposed to do, win the first two games in their first round series with Des Moines to take control.

The Muskies won easily, 5-0 on Sunday night. That came after a 4-1 win on Friday in the opener of the five-game series. In game two, Sioux City scored twice in the first period and then once more in the second and two more times in the third. Five different players scored in the victory.

Sioux City just needs one more win to move into the Western Conference finals but they're not there yet.

"Coach always says the most dangerous animal is a wounded animal because it's fighting for its life," said defenseman Brady Ferner. "Des Moines' going to be fighting for their playoff lives so it's going to be the hardest game. We got to come ready to play."

"They'll be in their barn and they're looking to make a comeback so they'll be ready to go," said center Odeen Tufto. "We just got to come in there and play our game like we have these couple games and we'll see what happens. It would be great to close out Friday but we're just going to stick to our plan and go in there ready to go."

The Muskies can clinch the series with a win in game three on Friday night in Des Moines at 7:05.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.