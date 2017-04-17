Weaver: Newspaper story about past as psychic "doesn't change a thing regarding my race"

A few weeks ago, Democrat Kim Weaver announced she'd once again challenge Republican congressman Steve King for his seat representing northwest Iowa on Congress. But, according to a copyright story in the Des Moines Register, Weaver was a psychic before getting into politics.

The story, which the Register published online Monday afternoon, cites records that claim to show Weaver operated psychic services websites, and hosted an internet radio show. The Register says Weaver was known as "KimberAnne", and "the Spirit Weaver," and charged customers as much as $3.99 per minute for readings online, and on the phone.

Weaver's political director, Todd Prieb, admits his client doesn't have psychic abilities, but says she foresees King "being unemployed after 2018." Weaver, herself, called it a "hobby." "I didn't really actually do anything," Weaver told the Register. Weaver also told the newspaper it was for "entertainment purposes", and she says didn't make any money from the venture.

Late Monday afternoon, Weaver told KTIV, "this doesn't change a thing regarding my race."

Weaver works for the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman as an advocate for seniors in nursing homes, assisted living programs, and residential care facilities in fifteen northwest Iowa counties.