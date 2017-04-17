Storm chances return to Siouxland overnight

It's hard to ask for a better day than we saw Monday as highs climbed into the low 70s for much of the area with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.



Dew points are on the rise however with more moisture moving into the area from southerly flow.



As we go through our night clouds will be on the increase and after midnight there will be a chance for some showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.



Despite the increasing moisture it is still a little limited and severe weather is not expected.



These scattered showers and storms will carry into our Tuesday morning but we will clear out some in the afternoon allowing us to return to the low 70s.



The front that gives us the storm chances tonight will stall out to our south Tuesday night and give us a better chance for showers and storms after midnight and especially on our Wednesday.



The best chances for severe weather stay to our south but we could still see an isolated storm with large hail especially in our southern counties.



Cooler temperatures arrive Wednesday as the system pushes eastward and our highs will be closer to average in the upper 50s to low 60s through Saturday.



After the storms Wednesday we will have dry conditions for the rest of the period aside from a chance for some light showers on Saturday.