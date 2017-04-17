Bishop Heelan blanks St. Albert in top ten showdown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan blanks St. Albert in top ten showdown

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Dayle Bleeker scored the first goal in Bishop Heelan's win over St. Albert on Monday. Dayle Bleeker scored the first goal in Bishop Heelan's win over St. Albert on Monday.

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
South Sioux 3 Concordia 4 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
South Sioux (G) 0 Omaha Roncalli 4 F  
St. Albert (G) 0 Bishop Heelan 2 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Denison-Sch. (G) 192 2.IKM-Manning 127 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
1.Cedar Catholic (B) 148 2.Pierce 182  
 1st-Capp Bengston, Cedar (35)

Gehlen Catholic (G) 237 H-M-S 275  
 1st-Katelyn Willett, Gehlen (57)

H-M-S (B) 160 Gehlen Catholic 211  
 1st-Norman Schirmer, HMS (37)

