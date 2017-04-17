Sioux City City Council votes to construct Military Road and Bridge at same time

From the beginning, the idea of closing the Military Road bridge to fix it up was controversial.

Businesses in North Sioux City, South Dakota, claimed shutting it down while the work was done would cut into their bottom line.

Monday, Sioux City leaders voted on plans to close the whole bridge to do the work all at once, or close parts of the bridge and leave other parts open to traffic.

Over the last few months, the Sioux City City Council has looked at whether to do the Military Road Reconstruction and Bridge Rehabilitation all at once, or at separate times.

Monday, council members voted 3-to-2 to take care of the $5-million road and bridge project simultaneously.

"I don't want to spend extra money on it," said Rhonda Capron, a Sioux City city councilmember. "I don't think our taxpayers should be burdened with it."

The bridge over the Big Sioux River connects Sioux City and North Sioux City.

Work will also include the reconstruction of Military Road from the bridge east to Riverside Boulevard.

Work would include new street and sidewalk paving, and the replacement of the existing water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers.

After some research, Sioux City's public works director believed doing work on the road and bridge at the same time was the best financial option.

"The biggest benefit is going to be that it'll be over quickly," said David Carney, Sioux City's public works director. "It'll keep our construction time frame shorter."

By doing both parts of the project at the same time, Carney says the project will cost $5-million and will take about five months.

A report prepared by city engineers said separating the two projects would increase the project costs by more than $1.8-million, and work would have taken two-years.

Still, some North Sioux City business owners insist the closure of both the road and the bridge, at the same time, will have a significant impact on their businesses.

"I want to be responsive to citizens concerns' and I didn't want to come off as insensitive, but I heard no one that was a Sioux City taxpayer ever reaching out to me saying that they were concerned about closing the bridge, or doing the project in a shorter amount of time," said Alex Watters, a Sioux City city councilmember.

Capron sympathizes with the business owners, but also believes the city is going with the best option.

"They will survive, she said. "I've been through it myself, so I know. It might be very inconvenient for a while, but it's five months. If we went to do the bridge like half and half, you're looking at least ten months, maybe a year."

The project is expected to be let out for bid in November.

Once construction begins, it could be complete by the fall of 2018.

Under the proposal, Sioux City, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation, would each pay $1.3-million for their half of the bridge.

The city received a grant for one-million dollars in federal aid under the Iowa Department of Transportation City Bridge Program.