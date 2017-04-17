City Council delays vote on Courtyard by Marriott Hotel proposal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City Council delays vote on Courtyard by Marriott Hotel proposal

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The city of Sioux City has delayed  a vote on a proposal to build a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel downtown. 

Monday, the public had a chance to comment on a proposal by Kinseth Hospitality Company to buy the land next to the Sioux City Convention Center for the five-story hotel. 

Under the proposal, the 150-room hotel would be connected to the Convention Center. 

But, council members decided they need a few weeks to take a closer look before voting.

"You're dealing with a council that cares a lot about this community and wants to make the best decision possible," said Alex Watters, a Sioux City councilmember. "And so for me, I can only speak for myself, I want more information. I want to make sure that there aren't other opportunities for different spaces and are they cost prohibitive."

At Monday's meeting, one resident asked city leaders to look at the existing Howard Johnson Hotel, or the site of the Riviera movie theater, as alternate locations for a downtown hotel. 

The council will revisit the vote on the hotel proposal on May 8th.

