Amendments held define scope of new pork processing plant

We are one step closer to the opening of a business that will be one of Sioux City's largest employers.

Monday, the city council approved an amendment to a development agreement between Sioux City and Seaboard Triumph Foods.

It will allow for property tax exemptions on the expansion of the pork processing plant's property.

In another amendment, which city leaders approved, the termination date of the agreement was extended to provide additional minimum assessed value on the property.

In February, Seaboard Triumph officials announced they will add a second shift to their facility.

The shift will allow the company to employ a total of 2,000 workers.

This will include 200 salaried positions, and 1,800 hourly production positions.

"I think we need to showcase these different economic development opportunities that are happening right here in our community," said Alex Watters, a Sioux City city councilmember. "It's an awesome project that's going to bring a lot of jobs, a lot of revenue, and a lot of opportunity for our citizens."

The plant is located in the Bridgeport West Industrial Park.

Seaboard Triumph plans to have the facility operating by August, with construction continuing until next summer.