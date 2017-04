City leaders have approved a contract with a local company for construction of a big part of the Cone Park Project.

Council members awarded the contract to build the four-season lodge to H&R Construction, of South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The bid is just over $679,000.

The 2,900 square foot lodge will include concession spaces, a multi-use room, kitchenette and restrooms.

The lodge will be a centerpiece of the park set to open late this year.