CONSUMER ALERT: Need a tax extension? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CONSUMER ALERT: Need a tax extension?

Posted:
(NBC News) -

It's tax day today, but if you're not a relieved taxpayer because you haven't completed your tax forms yet, don't panic.

If you need more time to prepare your federal tax return, you may be able to get an automatic six-month extension of time to file.

To do this, you need to file form 4868, which you can find at IRS.GOV.
    
If you do file for an extension, you need to know it's only an extension for more time to file, not an extension of more time to pay.
    
So, you'll still need to estimate the amount of tax you owe and pay it by today.

See last-minute tax tips, consumer alerts and more here: https://www.irs.gov/

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.