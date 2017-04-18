CONSUMER ALERT: Need a tax extension?

It's tax day today, but if you're not a relieved taxpayer because you haven't completed your tax forms yet, don't panic.



If you need more time to prepare your federal tax return, you may be able to get an automatic six-month extension of time to file.



To do this, you need to file form 4868, which you can find at IRS.GOV.



If you do file for an extension, you need to know it's only an extension for more time to file, not an extension of more time to pay.



So, you'll still need to estimate the amount of tax you owe and pay it by today.



See last-minute tax tips, consumer alerts and more here: https://www.irs.gov/