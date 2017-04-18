Friends and family of Facebook murder victim Robert Godwin call - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Friends and family of Facebook murder victim Robert Godwin call on his killer to turn himself into authorities

"That man killed my daddy for no reason," said 8-year-old Marsean Robert Godwin, named for his dad. "That man killed my daddy for no reason," said 8-year-old Marsean Robert Godwin, named for his dad.

    Tuesday, April 18 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-04-18 05:24:43 GMT
    Police in Ohio are urging residents in surrounding states on Monday to be on alert for a man who they say shot and killed an elderly passerby and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook.More >>
(NBC News) -

Dozens of mourners gathered Monday on the Cleveland, Ohio street where Robert Godwin was shot to death in a video later posted to Facebook by his killer.  
They stood at the very spot where just the day before Steve Stephens took pictures of himself shooting Godwin, who just happened to be walking down the street at the time.

Godwin's youngest son made it clear just what all was lost right there.

"That man killed my daddy for no reason," said eight-year-old Marsean Robert Godwin, named for his dad.

The plea for Steve Stephens on Monday was clear.

"My kids need justice. You took someone special from them.  You need to turn yourself in," said Angela Small, Marsean's mother.

Read more: http://on.wkyc.com/2px6F6S 

At news conference on Monday, the Mayor of Cleveland announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Steve Stephens. The police chief said if you see something, call 911 or 1-800-call-FBI. See more here: http://www.city.cleveland.oh.us/node/10501

