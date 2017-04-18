Stormy start to our Tuesday



We started off the workweek on a beautiful note but conditions have quickly changed overnight as a front has been moving towards the viewing area. Thunderstorms will develop throughout the early part of Tuesday but as the front pushes east we'll see clearing through the afternoon and we'll actually get in on some sunshine. Highs will still be rather warm as there is really no cool air behind the front. Temperatures will still be topping out in the lower 70s once again. Clouds and thundershower chances increase once again tonight as a secondary trailing stationary front lifts northward. Activity will develop along the boundary through the day but a better shot at storms will be in the afternoon hours.

There is the possibility especially across SE Siouxland that an isolated storm or two could turn severe. Continue to monitor Storm Team 4 for the latest. Highs pressure then takes back over for the latter half of the week yielding partly sunny conditions into the weekend. Our next shot at rain will be Saturday but most of this looks to stay to the south of the area. In terms of our temperatures through the rest of the week, we look to remain near average with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer