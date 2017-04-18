U.S. aircraft carrier, strike group expected to arrive off Korea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

U.S. aircraft carrier, strike group expected to arrive off Korean Peninsula at end of April

Posted:
(CNN) -

A U.S. aircraft carrier and its strike group will arrive off the Korean Peninsula at the end of this month.

Multiple defense officials tell CNN the USS Carl Vinson and its escorts would participate in exercises with Australia's navy before heading to the Korean Peninsula.

The deployment has angered North Korea, which has called the move an effort to increase tensions in the region.

The U.S. Navy generally does not reveal the whereabouts of its warships for security reasons.

But photos recently published on the Navy's website shows the Vinson and its escorts were in the Indian Ocean late last week. 

