Snapchat introduces new 3D filters to its popular line-up of pho

Snapchat introduces new 3D filters to its popular line-up of photo altering lenses

Posted:
(CNN) -

New Snapchat live filters for just about anything.

The app launched new 3D lenses that that add things like sparkling rainbows, fields of flowers and text phrases to images and videos shot on cellphones.

Snapchat first introduced filters -- which it refers to as lenses -- about eighteen months ago.

Adding animal ears, flower crowns and puking rainbows to media files became popular among its users.

The company is worth about 23 billion.

What is your favorite Snapchat filter? 

